Grey High and St Andrew’s College were among the three unbeaten schoolboys’ teams when the Belgotex Tony Godding Hockey Festival came to a conclusion in East London at the weekend.
They joined Selborne as the only sides with an unblemished record at the seventh edition of the festival, which was hosted by Clarendon, Selborne, Stirling, Cambridge and Merrifield.
A closely contested 1-1 draw between Woodridge and Hudson Park brought an end to four days of exciting hockey action.
Earlier, St Andrew’s put their record on the line against the competitive Grey College outfit after earlier registering wins over Hudson Park (3-0), Voortrekker (3-0) and Merrifield (5-0).
The Bloemfontein team had also been impressive in rattling in 23 goals in four matches and conceding only one.
While St Andrew’s had their defence breached for the first time, they were able to come back strongly to secure a 2-1 victory.
Selborne were also solid in defence, conceding only one goal while registering wins over St Andrew’s School, Woodridge and Linden.
They finished strongly with an 8-0 thumping of Voortrekker for an overall tally of 22 goals netted.
Grey High were equally tight on defence, with decisive victories over Cambridge (11-0), St Andrew’s School (4-1), Stirling (5-0) and Hudson Park (6-0).
Dale College had a slow start when they drew 1-1 with Curro Waterstone, but they then upped the intensity to score good wins over Voortrekker (4-3) and Linden (5-0).
This should stand them in good stead for the season after their difficult year in 2023. — SuperSport Schools.com
Grey, St Andrew's sport unbeaten records at Tony Godding Festival
