Smoking-hot Oostelikes grab top spot after beating Stars
Despatch side lay solid foundations for successful campaign
On-fire Despatch Oostelikes roared to the top spot in Group B of the EP conference of the EC Super 14 club rugby competition when they scored a vital 23-15 win over arch-rivals Trying Stars at Daleview on Saturday.
In a shortened version of the tournament, with only three group matches before the regional playoffs, Oostelikes now have one foot in the quarterfinals...
