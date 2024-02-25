Man dies, two others wounded in Schauderville shooting

One person died and two others were wounded in a brazen daylight shooting in Schauderville at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the three men had been in a double-cab Ford Ranger bakkie when the incident occurred at about 11.30am on Saturday.
“As they approached Jameson and Wild streets, suspects fired multiple shots at the occupants,” she said.
“The driver sped off, but he was shot in the right lower leg, while two other occupants also sustained gunshot wounds.
“One who was shot in the head has since died in hospital.”
Health department spokesperson Dr Sizwe Kupelo said the bakkie, with no canopy, had arrived at Livingstone Hospital just before noon at a very high speed.
“Three of them had gunshot wounds, as they were shot while at the back of the bakkie in Schauderville on the way back from a funeral,” he said.
“When they entered the hospital, the police followed them.
“Two people suffered gunshot wounds to the head, while the third had a gunshot wound to the leg.”
“The incident created a scary scene in casualty as they all came running inside for cover and screaming for help.
“Casualty staff remained calm and managed the situation very well.”
Janse van Rensburg said no arrests had been made.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
HeraldLIVE
