×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Elephants clip Eagles’ wings in George warm-up

Impressive display gives indication of EP’s intentions when SA Cup begins

Premium
25 February 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP gave an early indication that they won't be pushovers when the SA Cup kicks off in March when they beat arch-rivals the SWD Eagles 36-28 in a warm-up in George on Friday.

It was an impressive display from the Elephants, who raced into a 28-14 lead at halftime in an action-packed encounter at the Outeniqua Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read