Elephants clip Eagles’ wings in George warm-up
Impressive display gives indication of EP’s intentions when SA Cup begins
EP gave an early indication that they won't be pushovers when the SA Cup kicks off in March when they beat arch-rivals the SWD Eagles 36-28 in a warm-up in George on Friday.
It was an impressive display from the Elephants, who raced into a 28-14 lead at halftime in an action-packed encounter at the Outeniqua Stadium...
