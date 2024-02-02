Harlequins president Brown steps down, citing cliques
In a shock move, long-serving Harlequins Rugby Club president Neville Brown has decided to step down, citing unhappiness and cliques at the club.
In an emotional statement, Brown said staying in a situation where one was unappreciated was not loyalty, and broke one’s heart...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.