Pumas pip Elephants in thrilling U21 Shield final
The Pumas staged a stirring second-half fightback to pip EP's Elephants 39-32 in a thrilling SA Rugby Shield U21 final in Middelburg on Saturday.
EP held a narrow 24-21 lead at halftime in a clash where fortunes ebbed and flowed in a showdown between the winners of the north and south sections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.