Cannon confident of overturning rugby ban
D-Day looms for appeal of EP president who got into hot water for racial tirade against Saru, Springbok emblem
Months of acrimonious legal wrangling will reach a climax when two high-powered legal teams confront one another at an appeal hearing in Cape Town on Thursday to decide the fate of EP’s firebrand rugby president, Maasdorp Cannon.
Ahead of the long-awaited hearing, Cannon’s legal team said EP’s president was feeling good and remained confident his lengthy ban would be overturned...
