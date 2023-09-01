Rugby’s Champions Cup now backed by bank

The two tournaments feature 42 clubs across eight countries but they are seeking growth with a club from Georgia now also potentially in the frame.
Bank and private wealth managers Investec have stepped forward as sponsors of the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup.
They have concluded a five-year deal with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) as title sponsors, which ends Heineken’s long association with the brand that stretches back to the dawn of rugby’s professional era in the 1995/96 season.
“We are a world-leading organisation representing the greatest club tournament in the world that is iconic and steeped in history, and we love celebrating that with our partners, so we are looking forward to doing that with Investec,” said EPCR chair Dominic McKay.
Investec too believe they are backing the right horse.
“Taking a sponsorship like this means we can reach our clients internationally, growing in Europe and the UK in particular as well as in South Africa, is quite a unique opportunity for us,” Richard Wainwright, Investec Bank CEO.
The two tournaments feature 42 clubs across eight countries but they are seeking growth with a club from Georgia now also potentially in the frame.
Wainwright admits the EPCR is not a name that is that well-known in South Africa but there is the hope South African teams will make a greater impact in the competition.
“Our job is to educate the South African market, help them celebrate and embrace the players that will be competing in this global competition,” said Investec chief marketing officer Abey Mokgwatsane.
The competition is likely to attract more eyeballs if organisers can produce a less convoluted format. The draw that determines pool winners is unwieldy. Next season’s edition will be slightly more simplified but scheduling remains a major headache.
The EPCR and the sponsor want to promote diversity and sustainability. As part of their strategy they want to grow the women’s game, pay even closer attention to player welfare and intend being carbon neutral by 2030.
This year’s Champions Cup kicks off on the weekend of December 8-10, with the Bulls the first South African team on show when they meet Saracens on Loftus Versfeld.
La Rochelle beat Leinster in a gripping final this year, while Toulon downed Glasgow Warriors in the Challenge Cup final.
