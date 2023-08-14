×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Oostelikes back on top after beating Madibaz

Hankey Villagers dispatch Jeffreys Bay to keep hopes of top three finish alive

Premium
14 August 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Despatch Oostelikes returned to the top of Group D in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they beat the NMU Madibaz 25-7 on Saturday.

Playing on their home field at the campus, the students had been aiming to continue a fine run of form that has seen them win nine of their opening 12 matches...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town

Latest