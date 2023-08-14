×

Rampant WP flatten EP’s struggling Queens

14 August 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Alichia Arries of DHL Western Province is challenged by Robyn Strydom during the Women's Premier Division match between WP and the EP Queens at City Park in Cape Town on Saturday
SUPERIOR TEAM: Alichia Arries of DHL Western Province is challenged by Robyn Strydom during the Women's Premier Division match between WP and the EP Queens at City Park in Cape Town on Saturday
Image: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

EP­’s disastrous SA Rugby Premier Division women’s rugby campaign came to end when they were thrashed 49-0 by Western Province in Cape Town on Saturday.

It was a season to forget for EP who ended bottom of the seven-team log with a measly eight points to their name after 12 matches.

After starting the season with a win over the Golden Lions in Johannesburg, the season fell apart for the Queens.

Eleven consecutive defeats tell a story of their own, and EP Rugby bosses will need to think long and hard about how they can rejuvenate women’s rugby during the off-season.

At this stage is it not known whether the team ending bottom of the Premier League will face automatic relegation.

There has been speculation there could be a winner-takes-all playoff against Free State, who finished top of the First Division.

With no chance of avoiding being recipients of the unwanted wooden spoon ahead of kickoff on Saturday, EP only had pride left to play for.

WP, on the other hand, had everything to play for, because victory earned them a second-place finish in the standings and a home semifinal.

In other games played on Saturday, the log-leading Bulls Daisies thrashed the Golden Lions 105-0, and the Sharks pipped the Boland Dames 15-14.

Log (with matches played in brackets):

Bulls Daisies 60 (12), Western Province 42 (12), Border Ladies 42 (12), Boland Dames 42 (12), Sharks 16 (11), Golden Lions 16 (12), EP Queens 8 (12).

HeraldLIVE

