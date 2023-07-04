×

Rugby

Scene set for brutal Gardens vs Quins battle

Pressure on to see who will emerge as Group B winners

By George Byron - 04 July 2023

Gardens coach Leon Nicolaai correctly forecast last week that all the unbeaten teams in the EPRU Grand Challenge would have targets on their backs in the second round.

Nicolaai’s words proved to be prophetic after his team slumped to their first defeat when they were narrowly beaten 25-22 by Central in Graaff-Reinet on Saturday...

