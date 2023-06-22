‘I was really scared’: Bok captain Siya Kolisi on his race to be at World Cup

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he initially had fears of missing this year's Rugby World Cup in France because of the operation he had to undergo for a knee injury.

Kolisi, who captained the Boks to their third Webb Ellis Trophy in 2019 in Japan, injured his knee while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship in April. With the World Cup at the back of his mind, he went under the knife in late April hoping, but not certain, he would recover in time for the global showpiece by its September 8 kickoff.

Recent indications have been Kolisi will return in time for the Boks' pre-tournament warm-up games.