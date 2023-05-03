×

Rugby

Springboks to keep close eye on Siya Kolisi's recovery

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 03 May 2023
South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the warm up before the match.
South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the warm up before the match.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

The Springboks will keep a close eye on the rehabilitation of skipper Siya Kolisi after his successful knee surgery. 

Kolisi picked up the injury, which has put his participation in the Rugby World Cup schedule for France later this year in doubt, during the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Munster recently. 

He went under the knife on Friday and is in a race against time to be fully fit before the world showpiece. 

In a statement, SA Rugby said Boks team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will monitor his recovery and rehabilitation. 

However, Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play. 

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said: “We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know he will do everything possible to return to play as soon as possible.”

