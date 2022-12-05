×

Rugby

Stormers must show they belong at top table, says Dobson

Team jet off to France on Monday for Champions Cup after defeating Dragons in Bay

Premium
05 December 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Gqeberha’s newly-adopted team, the Stormers, must show they belong at world club rugby’s top table when they face French outfit Clermont Auvergne in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday, coach John Dobson said.

After beating the Welsh Dragons in a United Rugby Championship clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, the Cape franchise flew to France on Monday for their opening Champions Cup game...

