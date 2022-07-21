×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Crunch clash for Madibaz against Kruisfontein United

Third-placed students must keep winning to nudge Gardens out of second spot in Group D standings

Premium
21 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

It will be a high-stakes showdown when the NMU Madibaz host high-flying Kruisfontein United in a crunch EPRU Grand Challenge clash at the campus on Saturday.

Kruisfontein have set a hot pace in Group D and top the table with 50 points after winning 10 of their opening 12 games in EP’s top club league...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read