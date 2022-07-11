×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Cannon hearing being used to destabilise EP Rugby, says Malgas

Acting deputy president believes case against president not a fair process

Premium
11 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

SA Rugby are attempting to destabilise rugby in Gqeberha with the disciplinary hearing they have brought against firebrand EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon, EP’s acting deputy president George Malgas said.

Robust argument was heard during a private disciplinary hearing behind closed doors on Friday where Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching SA Rugby’s disciplinary code...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read