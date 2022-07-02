'People said we must cancel Curwin's contract,' Sharks boss Coetzee on Bosch's struggles

“I think we must give credit to the coaches, because a lot of people outside the Sharks wrote Curwin off,” Coetzee said.

“During the season there were a lot of cries to dump him, cancel his contract, but he [Curwin] is an unbelievable human being and he is incredibly talented.

“We know that he will come through and just like we stand by players that are injured, we stand by players that have lost form as well.”

Coetzee pointed out that Bosch has had a lot of off the field issues the player had to deal with and it had affected his game.

“Hopefully, soon that faith will be repaid, because there’s no questioning of Curwin’s talent and character,” Coetzee said during a LaLiga and Nielsen Sports event in Johannesburg.

“We are going into a new season, and we will have time, because he also had a lot of stuff going on in his personal life with some people passing away. I think let’s see how Curwin goes this season.”

Bosch is yet to add to his two Boks caps he registered in 2017.

TimesLIVE