Rampant Bay drug trade must be stopped

The release of quarterly crime statistics earlier in June paint a scary picture of the extent of drug trade and use in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The statistics indicate that more than a third of drug-related crimes reported by the Eastern Cape police in the first quarter of 2022 occurred right here in the Bay.

So worrying is the scourge that provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed police had allocated additional resources to deal with the problem, with police units in the affected areas looking into participating in special projects and campaigns with other stakeholders and government departments, including community safety and social development.

Drug-related crimes surged, with a total of 3,019 busts reported by the police across the province between January and March.

Of particular concern to Bay residents is that 1,115 of the province’s drug-related crimes over this period took place in their backyard.

These cases are up from 1,038 in the Bay between the reported period this year and the corresponding period last year.