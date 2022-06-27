Crunch talks loom over future of Elephants players

Mhani hoping to stay and says no players have indicated they intend leaving, as yet

Crunch talks will be held between Elephants coach Dumisani Mhani and the leadership of EP Rugby about the team’s future after they were beaten in the Carling Currie Cup First Division final by the Griffons on Friday.



The players’ contracts expire at the end of June and they are facing an uncertain future after they failed to win promotion to the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division...