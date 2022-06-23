Big boost for Elephants before Cup final showdown

Captain Garrick Mattheus and Masixole Banda return for encounter with Griffons

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s trophy-hunting Elephants have been boosted by the return of cool-headed skipper Garrick Mattheus and ace kicker Masixole Banda for Friday’s Carling Currie Cup First Division final against the Griffons in Welkom.



They missed last week’s semifinal against the SWD Eagles, but have been included in the starting line-up for Friday’s showdown at the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium (kickoff 2pm)...