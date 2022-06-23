Gardens face Kruisfontein in top-of-table club rugby duel

Winner in what is expected to be a hard-fought contest will take first spot on Group D log

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The gloves will come off in a top-of-the-table EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby clash between unbeaten Gardens and Kruisfontein at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Saturday.



There is no love lost between these arch-rivals and the winner will end the day on top of Group D after what is expected to be 80 minutes of high-octane action...