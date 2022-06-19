Progress, Park blaze trail of destruction in EPRU Grand Challenge

Rampant Park and Progress continued to blaze a trail of destruction in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they chalked up their ninth consecutive wins in the latest round of matches.



In Group A the irrepressible Progress outfit scored a 14-3 win over Star of Hope and Park continued on their winning way when they downed struggling Kwaru 36-26 at the Adcock Stadium...