Fighting spirit powered EP into cup final, says Mhani
Soldiering on for the full 80 minutes and never giving up in windy conditions powered the Elephants to a 26-12 win over the SWD Eagles and a place in the Currie Cup first division final, EP coach Dumisani Mhani said.
Saturday’s final will be played at the home of the Griffons in Welkom because they had a higher log position than EP...
