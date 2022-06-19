Fighting spirit powered EP into cup final, says Mhani

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Soldiering on for the full 80 minutes and never giving up in windy conditions powered the Elephants to a 26-12 win over the SWD Eagles and a place in the Currie Cup first division final, EP coach Dumisani Mhani said.



Saturday’s final will be played at the home of the Griffons in Welkom because they had a higher log position than EP...