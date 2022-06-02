Elephants gunning for top-four Currie Cup finish
Still much to play for despite promotion chances being slim, says coach Mhani
EP will fight to the death for a top-four finish which will earn them a berth in the Currie Cup First Division semifinals and an opportunity to lift silverware even if they fail in the quest for promotion, EP coach Dumisani Mhani says.
EP continue their mission to make the playoffs on Sunday when they face Zimbabwe’s Goshawks in a crunch clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium that has no bearing on promotion (kickoff 3:30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.