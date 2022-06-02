Ruud stops teenage sensation Rune to reach last semifinal against Cilic

Eighth seed Casper Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open semifinals and become the first Norwegian to reach this stage in any Grand Slam.

He will play Croatian 20th seed Marin Cilic in the semifinal.

“Of course a lot of nerves all day to get going. It's tough to find calm and peace,” Ruud said. “I started great but Holger fought back and raised his level.

“I had played him three times already, now the fourth, I guess I know a bit how he plays. He plays fearlessly, goes for big shots.

“It's a big day for Norwegian tennis. I will use tomorrow to prepare. These matches are the ones you are dreaming about playing.”

The 23-year-old quickly raced to a 5-0 lead, twice breaking the teenager in the process and blitzing him with sensational cross court forehand winners, clinching the first set after 34 minutes.

In his first French Open appearance, Rune, who had dumped out fourth seed and last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, was left shaking his head at his opponent's faultless performance, looking towards his box for advice as his unforced errors started to accumulate.

Rune, who had lost all three previous encounters to Ruud in straight sets, quickly changed tactics, playing three consecutive drop shots while also charging to the net to move 1-0 up.