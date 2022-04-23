Bulls pay tribute to former Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg

The Bulls have paid tribute to Loftus legend and ex-Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg who died in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday in the US where he was based.

The 41-year-old Wannenburg was a key member of the dominant Bulls team between 2002 and 2010 where he amassed over 100 Super Rugby caps for the side.

During his time with the side, he also made 20 appearances for the Springboks between 2002 and 2007.