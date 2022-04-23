Paramedics leapt to safety as chopper careered around hospital roof: report

Two paramedics aboard a helicopter careering in circles on a hospital roof didn't hang around and hope for the best.

The pair hurled themselves out of the Agusta onto Paarl Hospital's helipad — one injuring himself in the process — while the pilot battled to control the pirouetting helicopter.

Once the pilot shut down the engine, he also leapt out of the aircraft while the rotor blades were still spinning.

Details of the drama, which unfolded on the 30m roof at 1am on February 19, emerged this week in a preliminary serious incident report issued by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The report says a battery of tests have been conducted on the seven-year-old single-engine aircraft but does not indicate any progress in finding out what caused its problems.