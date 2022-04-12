Buthelezi praised after starring in Sharks wet weather win

No 8’s flawless game earns him man-of-the-match

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Sharks coach Sean Everitt hailed No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi as a model professional after he starred in his team’s impressive 37-10 win over the Lions in testing wet conditions at Kings Park on Saturday.



Buthelezi, who scored one of the Sharks’ four tries, was named man-of-the-match and played a key role in his team’s vital United Rugby Championship victory...