Bulls beat Province in Currie Cup try fest in Pretoria to top standings

David Kriel scored a brace when the Bulls defeated Western Province 45-32 in a Currie Cup try fest at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

The victory saw the Currie Cup defending champions move to the top of the standings with 30 points from seven matches.

The Bulls, who led 17-15 at halftime, had six tries to the five of the young Province team.

The Pretoria side's tries came from Robert Hunt, Keagan Johannes, David Kriel (2), Lizo Gqoboka and a penalty try, while Jean-Jacques Kotze, Marcel Theunissen, Cornel Smit, Tristan Leyds and Angelo Davids got the tries and a losing bonus point for the visitors.

The Bulls knew before the match that a win at home would send them straight to the summit of the log. That is because the team from the highveld was just a point behind the unbeaten Cheetahs who had a bye this week.

The first half did not produce the most entertaining rugby but the Bulls made sure to take the points whenever they were on offer to head into the second half in the lead.

They were the first to put points on the board when the veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn scored a penalty after 11 minutes.

However, it was the youthful Province who crossed the whitewash first through young hooker Kotze on 18 minutes to give his side a 5-3 lead as Tim Swiel’s kick for poles was not successful.

The hosts were able to bounce back quickly as it took them just four minutes to respond with their own try when Hunt went over.

Both first tries for the two teams came from good maul drives from both sides.

Young scrumhalf Johannes also gave the Bulls a bit of ascendancy when he scored with 10 minutes left to the break.

Theunissen scored a try just before the break while Swiel’s kick for extras was successful as Province ensured they were still in the game heading into the final 40 minutes.

The second-half performance was much better, with at least seven tries being scored.

Province remain second-from-bottom of the log with just one win and six defeats in the competition this season.

Province had three of their players — Smit, Jarrod Taylor and Nama Xaba — sent to the naughty chair during the course of the game.

Bulls

Tries: Robert Hunt, Keagan Johannes, David Kriel (2), Lizo Gqoboka. Conversion: Morne Steyn (5). Penalty: Steyn.

WP

Tries: Jean-Jacques Kotze, Marcel Theunissen, Cornel Smith, Tristan Leyds, Angelo Davids. Conversion: Tim Swiel (2). Penalty: Swiel.