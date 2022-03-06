Progress power into Super 14 semis
Kariega side cut Park down to size in Eastern Cape club tournament
Progress stormed into the semifinals of the Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby tournament when they overpowered Park 32-12 at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.
Thanks to their victory, Progress have set up a mouth-watering semifinal which is expected to be against Buffalo City Metro side Old Selbornians in Kariega on Saturday...
