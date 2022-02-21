Leinster coach bracing for abrasive Lions onslaught

Irish squad consolidate lead in win over Welsh Ospreys on Saturday

Though his team is sitting pretty at the top of the United Rugby Championship log, Leinster coach Leo Cullen is taking nothing for granted ahead of Friday’s clash against a struggling Lions outfit in Dublin (kickoff 9.35pm).



Leinster consolidated their lead with a bonus point win over Welsh side the Ospreys on Saturday and have turned their attention to taming the Lions at the RDS Arena...