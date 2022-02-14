Accuracy, defence saved day for Sharks, says Everitt

29-22 triumph despite Williams’ red card

Accuracy in execution and rock solid defence saved the day for the Sharks when they were able to close out a pulsating 29-22 win over the Bulls despite being a man down, coach Sean Everitt said.



There was drama at Loftus during a nerve-jangling United Rugby Clash when Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams was red-carded for a head-on collision with Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith...