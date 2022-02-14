Accuracy, defence saved day for Sharks, says Everitt
29-22 triumph despite Williams’ red card
Accuracy in execution and rock solid defence saved the day for the Sharks when they were able to close out a pulsating 29-22 win over the Bulls despite being a man down, coach Sean Everitt said.
There was drama at Loftus during a nerve-jangling United Rugby Clash when Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams was red-carded for a head-on collision with Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.