WIN A BURSARY | Want a new career? These are some of the best

The past two years have been tough for all South Africans. We need to adapt and change our mindset for 2022 to remain positive and upbeat — and we have some practical ways for you.

What are the downsides of what we have been experiencing? Chaos, panic and stockpiling, loss of work and perhaps even interrupted studies.

To turn this around, let's consider what is in use 24 hours a day: the internet and related tech. Online is where many of us not only spend our time but also where you can create a future. You can gain new skills via your laptop, making yourself a more valuable employee and upgrading your career prospects.

Computer-related and mathematical occupations are growing and have among the highest average salaries.

Thanks to expanding mobile networks, and a growing energy sector, IT professionals face an extremely favourable future. As big data increasingly drives commerce, the skills needed to control our vast networks of information are more valuable than ever.

The demand for data scientists continues to grow as data science is one of the most popular fields of the 21st century. Companies employ data scientists to help them gain insights about the market and to improve their products. Data scientists work as decisionmakers and are largely responsible for analysing and handling a large amount of unstructured and structured data with the help of various tools and programming languages.

Cybersecurity can help you secure your future as you always need to be one step ahead of the next breach. Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems, networks and programs from digital attacks. These cyberattacks are usually aimed at accessing, changing or destroying sensitive information; extorting money from users; or interrupting normal business processes.

Graphic designers’ and web developers’ job functions are central now as retail, shopping and education move online, accelerated by the pandemic. People are starting new businesses and need websites with customer relationship and management functions. We are unlikely to go back to “what was”. Online is now our reality.

Wikipedia describes project management as “the practice of initiating, planning, executing, controlling and closing the work of a team to achieve specific goals and meet specific success criteria at the specified time. The primary challenge of project management is to achieve all of the project goals within the given constraints.”

Both project and product managers work across disciplines, taking the output of team members and integrating it into the bigger picture. Among the notable benefits for project managers is the global nature of their opportunities.

This article was paid for by the Boston Group.