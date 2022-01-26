EP must make Gqeberha a fortress, says Mattheus

‘You have to be tight as unit and trust your processes, because it is going to be tough,’ returning flyhalf says of away games

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants must make Gqeberha a rugby fortress if they want to achieve their ambition of winning promotion to the top flight Carling Currie Cup Premier Division, flyhalf Garrick Mattheus says.



The pivot with a booming boot is back at the Elephants after a spell playing for the Boland Cavaliers in the Currie Cup First Division...