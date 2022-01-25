Mapimpi and Am are world beaters, says Sharks coach

Everitt praises Boks’ pride in playing for club

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Sharks coach Sean Everitt hailed wing Makazole Mapimpi and centre Lukhanyo Am as probably the best players in the world and also superb team men after they helped his side to a vital 47-37 win over the Lions.



Try-machine Mapimpi dazzled with a hat-trick of tries and Am was his usual polished self as the Durban franchise notched an important win on the road at Ellis Park...