Mapimpi and Am are world beaters, says Sharks coach
Everitt praises Boks’ pride in playing for club
Sharks coach Sean Everitt hailed wing Makazole Mapimpi and centre Lukhanyo Am as probably the best players in the world and also superb team men after they helped his side to a vital 47-37 win over the Lions.
Try-machine Mapimpi dazzled with a hat-trick of tries and Am was his usual polished self as the Durban franchise notched an important win on the road at Ellis Park...
