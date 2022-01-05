Expect spice when Lions face Sharks, says Van Rooyen

Coach looks forward to derby excitement

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Expect spice with derby bragging rights up for grabs when the Lions resume their United Rugby Championship campaign against the Sharks on January 22, coach Ivan van Rooyen has predicted.



URC fixture changes will see postponed fixtures from round 6 and 7, which had been scheduled to take place in SA, moved to the weekends of March 11-12 and March 18-19...