Sparks to fly over EP’s Currie Cup rugby status

Premier Division status will give access to extra R7m funding

Sparks will fly when SA Rugby bosses meet on Friday to decide whether EP will be promoted to play in the top tier Currie Cup Premier Division or remain rooted in the less lucrative lower First Division.



In a leaked Currie Cup fixture list, EP have been bracketed to participate in both divisions with a decision on which one to be made on Friday...