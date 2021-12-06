Sharks coach praises attitude of players after Bulls win

Everitt hails 22-year-old flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain for his efforts

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Delighted Sharks coach Sean Everitt praised the firepower and attitude the returning Springboks brought to the party when his side gored the Bulls 30-16 in a United Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Saturday.



It was a momentous win for the Sharks, who have laid down a marker that they will be a force to be reckoned with for the remainder of the URC at home and on foreign field...