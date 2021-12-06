Sharks coach praises attitude of players after Bulls win
Everitt hails 22-year-old flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain for his efforts
Delighted Sharks coach Sean Everitt praised the firepower and attitude the returning Springboks brought to the party when his side gored the Bulls 30-16 in a United Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Saturday.
It was a momentous win for the Sharks, who have laid down a marker that they will be a force to be reckoned with for the remainder of the URC at home and on foreign field...
