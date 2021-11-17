Boks will bring out A game for England, says Am

Victory will enable SA to remain unbeaten on UK tour

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Craving to end the season with a win, the Springboks will bring out their gleaming A game when they face old foes England at Twickenham on Saturday, centre Lukhanyo Am says.



Victory in London would enable the Boks to remain unbeaten on their three-match UK tour and ensure they retain their top spot in the world rankings (kickoff 5.15pm SA time)...