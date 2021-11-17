Underdog tag helped inspire SA squad to gold, Maartens says

Opening game loss to Switzerland spurred water polo team on to greater heights

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha water polo star Meghan Maartens believes the SA team’s opening match defeat to Switzerland was exactly the boost they needed to go on and claim gold at the EU Nations Cup at the weekend.



The 22-year-old, captaining the senior women’s side for the first time in her career, led the team to a well-deserved victory in the final of the competition, beating Switzerland 5-4 to claim top honours. ..