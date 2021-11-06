Carling Champions team thump Kenya at Loftus

All of 15 tries were delivered in the Carling Champions Match providing plenty of entertainment for the 568 fans who made way to Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, for the return of rugby supporters to the game for the first time since March 2020.

The exhibition match was between the Carling Champions team which comprised of players from the seven SA franchises and East African nation and sevens specialists.

The SA side won 85-17.

The Kenyans accepted SA Rugby’s invite to be the opposition for the inaugural rugby fan voted competition, which follows the theme of soccer’s established Black Label Cup.

The match for Kenya served as preparation for the 2023 France World Cup.

“The Kenyan Rugby Union is greatly honoured by the invitation by SARU to participate in the Carling Champions Cup in Pretoria,” said Odur Gangla, chairman of KRU.

“This was an excellent opportunity for the Simbas to play against top notch professional opponents even as we prepare for the international Test matches.

“The experience of such matches is truly priceless as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers next year,” he said.

Adding to the occasion was the fact that the match was SARU’s pilot run of reintegrating fans to the stadium.

Performances from bands and singer Busiswa entertained the crowd before kick-off.

In the first half, the visitors were on the receiving end of 45 points through seven tries, five of which were converted.

One that impressed came from master stepper Stedman Gans as the Blue Bulls and Blitzbok international jigged through the Kenyan defence, twisting them inside and out.

Kenya, who are cutting their teeth in the 15s game, put up a brave fight.

Their flyhalf Jone Tavaga put up 10 points from a close-range penalty after which he converted his own try.

The teams went to the dressing room at the break with the Carling Champions leading 45-10.

In the second half the SA side turned up the heat as they went in search of a cricket score.

Tries from Pumzile Maqondwana, Keagan Johannes, Nama Xaba, Werner Kok, Reniel Hugo, Marcel Theunissen and accurate kicking from the tee by George Whitehead ensured the Carling Champions finished with a score of 85 points.

Midway through the second half Kenya constructed a well-rounded off try by Brian Tanga, with the conversion slotted by Tavaga.

The conclusion of the game was followed by a standing ovation from the fans as the winning captain Arno Botha lifted the first edition trophy of the Carling Champions match.

DispatchLIVE