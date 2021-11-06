Two paramedics die in N10 crash

Two paramedics died on Saturday morning when the ambulance they were travelling in collided with a truck on the N10.

The two deceased, employed by Metro EMS, died on the scene between Cradock and Cookhouse.

Information about the accident is still very limited at this stage, but initial reports indicate that the vehicles collided head-on.

The badly damaged ambulance came to a stop on the side of the road, while the truck, believed to be transporting manganese, left the road and came to a stop after breaking through a farm's perimeter fence.

The condition of the truck driver is unknown, and the names of the deceased have not been released.