Paisami returns to Wallabies for Japan Test, Kerevi injured

Hunter Paisami has been recalled for Australia's Test against Japan, replacing Samu Kerevi at inside centre after the explosive midfielder failed to overcome an ankle injury for Saturday's clash in Oita.

Tom Wright has replaced Jordan Petaia on the wing after a lively cameo off the bench in the 32-17 win over Argentina on the Gold Coast three weeks ago.

Rob Leota slots in at blindside flanker, pushing Pete Samu onto the bench, while lock Matt Philip has been promoted to partner with Izack Rodda in the second row in the other change to Dave Rennie's starting 15.

"While it’s disappointing for Samu (Kerevi) not to be able to play in Japan, Hunter started the first five Tests this year prior to the birth of his daughter and is chomping at the bit for another opportunity,” Rennie said in a media release on Thursday.

ACT Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney will hope to make his Test debut off the bench, having replaced Lachlan Lonergan as Rennie continues to experiment with players in the Wallabies' most vexing position.

"Connal’s strong set piece and all-around game has earned him a chance to represent his country, which is a proud moment for him and his family," said Rennie.

Tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa returns to the matchday squad in place of Greg Holmes.

Australia will bid for a fifth straight win on Saturday after finishing the Rugby Championship with back-to-back victories over both the Pumas and world champions South Africa.

“We’ve got a huge amount of respect for the Brave Blossoms who are now competitive with the best sides in the world," said Rennie of Japan.

"We’ll need to be at our best."

Meanwhile, Japan coach Jamie Joseph named two Australian-born locks and handed Brisbane-educated loose forward Ben Gunter his Test debut

The versatile Jack Cornelsen, the son of Wallaby Greg, will team up with James Moore in the second row in place of injured Wimpie Van Der Walt.

Former Australian schoolboys winger Dylan Riley could also make his first appearance for the Brave Blossoms from the bench.

Gunter's inclusion on the blindside flank means totemic former skipper Michael Leitch drops to the bench, while new captain Pieter "Lappies" Labuschagne and Kazuki Himeno round out the back row.

Rikiya Matsuda starts at flyhalf with Yu Tamura, who started the tests against a British and Irish Lions XV and Ireland earlier this year, dropping to the bench.

Semisi Masirewa moves to fullback with Lomano Lemeki coming into the side to replace him on the right wing.

Timothy Lafaele and Ryoto Nakamura reprise their centre partnership, while Yutaka Nagare gets his first start since 2019 at scrumhalf.

Japan, who have have never beaten Australia, lost 28-10 to the Lions XV in June and 39-31 to Ireland in July.

Teams:

Japan: 15-Semisi Masirewa, 14-Lomano Lemeki, 13-Timothy Lafaele, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Siosaia Fifita, 10-Rikiya Matsuda, 9-Yutaka Nagare, 8-Kazuki Himeno, 7-Pieter Labuschagne (captain), 6-Ben Gunter, 5-James Moore, 4-Jack Cornelsen, 3-Koo Ji-won, 2-Atsushi Sakate, 1-Keita Inagaki 16-Yusuke Niwai, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Michael Leitch, 20-Tevita Tatafu, 21-Naoto Saito, 22-Yu Tamura, 23-Dylan Riley.

Australia: 15-Reece Hodge, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Andrew Kellaway, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Rob Leota, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper. Replacements: 16-Connal McInerney, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Darcy Swain, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-James O'Connor, 23-Jordan Petaia. - Reuters