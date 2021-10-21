Boks expect spice from hurting Lions players, says Nienaber
With emotions raw after a bruising British and Irish Lions series, the Springboks expect extra spice when they face vanquished players in the Wales, Scotland and England squads, SA coach Jacques Nienaber predicted.
After the Boks prevailed in the three-Test Lions series at Newlands, many of their opponents will looking to put things right for their home nations at the Principality Stadium, Murrayfield and Twickenham...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.