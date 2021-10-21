Boks expect spice from hurting Lions players, says Nienaber

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



With emotions raw after a bruising British and Irish Lions series, the Springboks expect extra spice when they face vanquished players in the Wales, Scotland and England squads, SA coach Jacques Nienaber predicted.



After the Boks prevailed in the three-Test Lions series at Newlands, many of their opponents will looking to put things right for their home nations at the Principality Stadium, Murrayfield and Twickenham...