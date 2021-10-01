Rugby

Big Leinster defeat not a train smash, says Botha

Bulls need to step up their game in second URC match against Connacht

Premium
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
01 October 2021

A heavy defeat against Irish powerhouses Leinster was not a train smash and the Bulls need to step up in their second match against Connacht on Friday, loose forward Arno Botha said.

It was one-way traffic in Dublin when Leinster scored four unanswered tries in an impressive 31-3 win over the Currie Cup champions at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read