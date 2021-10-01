Big Leinster defeat not a train smash, says Botha

Bulls need to step up their game in second URC match against Connacht

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A heavy defeat against Irish powerhouses Leinster was not a train smash and the Bulls need to step up in their second match against Connacht on Friday, loose forward Arno Botha said.



It was one-way traffic in Dublin when Leinster scored four unanswered tries in an impressive 31-3 win over the Currie Cup champions at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin...