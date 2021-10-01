Matsatsantsa look to extend their unbeaten run against Chippa

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



SuperSport United will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership when they play Chippa United in a league fixture on Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane (3.30pm).



Matsatsantsa started their league campaign on a high, having registered three wins and two draws from the five matches they have played so far, with their recent results being a 2-1 victory against Maritzburg United...