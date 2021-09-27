Boks will empty tank against All Blacks, says Kwagga

No lack of self-belief among SA squad for last Rugby Championship match

A desperate Springbok side will empty the tank in a last-ditch effort to snap a three-game losing streak in Saturday’s clash against the All Blacks, loose forward Kwagga Smith says.



The Boks are desperate to end their Rugby Championship campaign on a high against their old foes in the 101st meeting between the sides at Gold Coast (kickoff 12.05pm SA time)...