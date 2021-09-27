Boks will empty tank against All Blacks, says Kwagga
No lack of self-belief among SA squad for last Rugby Championship match
A desperate Springbok side will empty the tank in a last-ditch effort to snap a three-game losing streak in Saturday’s clash against the All Blacks, loose forward Kwagga Smith says.
The Boks are desperate to end their Rugby Championship campaign on a high against their old foes in the 101st meeting between the sides at Gold Coast (kickoff 12.05pm SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.