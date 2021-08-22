Boks in limbo in Gqeberha awaiting travel plans

Withdrawal by New Zealand throws Rugby Championship into chaos

PREMIUM

The Springboks will remain in limbo until Tuesday or Wednesday in Gqeberha awaiting fresh travel plans after their scheduled Rugby Championship matches against the All Blacks were cancelled.



Before the change, the Boks had been scheduled to share a biosecure aircraft with Argentina for a flight to Australia less than 48 hours after clashing with Los Pumas on Saturday...