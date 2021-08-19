Boks must not switch off, warns Pollard

PREMIUM

SA cannot afford to switch off and must maintain their winning momentum when they face an emotional Argentina outfit in Gqeberha on Saturday, Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has warned.



Because of a rotational policy aimed at keeping players fresh, Pollard missed out on selection when the Boks beat Argentina 32-12 in their opening game in the Rugby Championship last week...