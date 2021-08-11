Fana has backing for Border presidency
Amathole union puts faith in former Bulldogs coach
ATHENKOSI TSOTSI
The Amathole District Rugby Union has thrown its weight behind Elliot Fana for the position of new Border Rugby Union president when the council elections take place. ..
