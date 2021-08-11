Rugby

Fana has backing for Border presidency

Amathole union puts faith in former Bulldogs coach

PREMIUM
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter 11 August 2021

ATHENKOSI TSOTSI

The Amathole District Rugby Union has thrown its weight behind Elliot Fana for the position of new Border Rugby Union president when the council elections take place. ..

